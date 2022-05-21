Coinsfera Makes it Easy to Buy Real Estate in Dubai with Bitcoin!

Coinsfera has brought an easy and efficient method of buying real estate through bitcoin. Whether you want a villa, apartment, or any kind of property, we are here to serve you in the most convenient method. It’s a secure and authentic process of buying a desired place. Therefore, we have introduced this method to give a great opportunity to our customers for the perfect utilization of their bitcoins.

Simple Process to Buy Real Estate in Dubai with Bitcoin via Coinsfera

We believe in a simple and transparent process to facilitate our customers with real estate purchases. You can easily buy real estate in Dubai with Bitcoin through our platform. All you need is an original ID or passport if you are not a UAE national. Meanwhile, the payment through bitcoin will be considered in US Dollars or Dirhams.

After fulfilling these basic requirements, you can follow the following process:

Coinsfera will help you with selecting different properties at premium locations in Dubai.

We’ll assign the best real estate agents that will help you with your property dealing following an efficient method.

After that, we will arrange a meeting for further dealing where you can negotiate and finalize the deal.

Once all things are decided, you can transfer the capital amount in bitcoin through your wallet.

We’ll confirm your transaction on the spot, and you can have the ownership of your property right away.

An Authentic Process to Buy Property in Dubai with Bitcoin

Coinsfera will help you with buying the best property in Dubai. We have different properties in our record which we can offer you. Therefore, you can have plenty of options for selecting your desired property. You can buy property with Bitcoin in Dubai through a secure process. Further, we’ll save you a lot of expenses that usually happen in traditional methods of property dealing.

With our quick transaction process, you can save your precious time. Coinsfera has the best real estate consultancy that can facilitate you with the whole process of your property dealing. When you select your favorite property, our professional team will take care of the further dealing process.

An Easy Method to Buy Villa in Dubai with Bitcoin

Coinsfera enables its customers to buy villa in Dubai with Bitcoin at premium locations. Investing bitcoin in real estate is the best option to utilize. Meanwhile, we ensure to provide a quality experience to customers with their real estate investments via bitcoin. We will help you with buying villas based on modern design through an authentic process.

We can make your experience even better through our easy and legit process. You can have possession of your villa right after the transfer of your bitcoins. We keep the complete deal transparent, so you can easily rely on our service.

Quick & Reliable Way to Buy Apartment in Dubai with Bitcoin

Coinsfera offers luxurious apartments in the great buildings of Dubai. Now, you can buy apartment with Bitcoin in Dubai with our proper consultancy. Our real estate experts will help you completely deal with your environment. We will not just save your time but also your cost in the transaction process. You just have to select your apartment and we will take care of the rest.

After that, we will initialize the dealing process. Our professional agents will keep the method authentic while facilitating you at each process. That’s how you can invest your bitcoin in buying a classic apartment.

About Coinsfera

Coinsfera is an OTC cryptocurrency exchange shop in Dubai where you can buy or sell any cryptocurrency for cash securely. Coinsfera also provide real estate buy and sell service through cryptocurrency. We can provide you with a great experience of utilizing your bitcoin in real estate. Our process is completely authentic and simple to make your property dealing quite easy.

Name: Coinsfera



Address: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Cluster F, Indigo-Icon tower – Office # 501 5th floor – Dubai – United Arab Emirates



Phone: +971 58 535 0505



Email: contact@coinsfera.co

