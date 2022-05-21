

Ministry of Education







North Eastern region has immense potential to promote Research and Innovation – Shri Dharmendra Pradhan



Conclave will strengthen the linkages between industry, academia & policy makers: Union Education Minister NERC 2022 will be a global benchmark for fulfilling research & development priorities of India and the world: Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates the North East Research Conclave 2022 at IIT, Guwahati







Posted On:

20 MAY 2022 6:11PM by PIB Guwahati





Union Education and Skill Development Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the North East Research Conclave(NERC) 2022 at IIT, Guwahati today. Shri Pradhan in his address said that this conclave will strengthen the linkages between industry, academia & policy makers and further invigorate the research, start-up and entrepreneurship ecosystems in the resource-rich Northeastern Region states and the country.

















Talking about the importance of research the Education Minister said that the objective of research should be to find solutions to chronic problems of the country and to encourage all people to come together, work together and produce together for the welfare of the most vulnerable. NERC 2022 will be a global benchmark for fulfilling research & development priorities of India and the world, he added. Shri Pradhan appealed to the youngsters and students to ‘walk on the path of duties and responsibilities’ to take the country to new heights.





The Union Minister further informed that to strengthen the research ecosystem, encourage innovation at grass-roots and lead India to self-reliance the government is in the process of setting up National Research Foundation with a proposed outlay of Rs 50,000 crore in line with the recommendations of NEP 2020. He also said that North Eastern region has immense potential to promote Research and Innovation.





Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma in his deliberation said that Research and Development is very crucial for a fast developing nation like India. In a progressive society research and development has always been considered as the fundamental building block as it plays critical role in the process of innovation and expanding our knowledge and understanding, he added.





Minister of State for Education Shri Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in his address said that North-East Research Conclave is the platform for the entrepreneurs and research institutions to showcase their innovations. He said that this is a very useful initiative for North East which brings policy makers, industrialists and researchers to same platform. This mega event will have great impact on the educational sector of this region, he added





Addressing the NERC Conclave, Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar said that Government is working for advancement of education sector in every part of the country.





Union Shipping Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in his address said that North East Research Conclave will help the young generation to fulfill their dreams in near future.





On this occasion an MoU ‘Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute(AAHI)’ was also signed between Government of Assam and IIT, Guwahati.





In today’s event Shri Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Government of Assam, Shri Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam, Smt Queen Ojha, MP, Lok Sabha and Prof. T.G Sitharam, Director, IIT, Guwahati were also present along with other dignitaries.





The North East Research Conclave 2022 is being organised to showcase the best Research & Developmental activities from all the educational and the research institutions across the states of North East India. It will also seek to create a common interface for interaction of academia and industry in North East India. The conclave will also work towards creating an environment, conducive to the development of local indigenous technologies and innovations, creating the scope and laying the foundation for entrepreneurship and to agglomerate a vast talent pool, for the promotion of Translational Research.









**********













(Release ID: 1826997)

Visitor Counter : 473





















