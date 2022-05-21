Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care Pledges to Not Raise Their Prices in 2022

Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care, who pioneered organic skin care in Colorado 36 years ago, pledges to not raise their prices in 2022. In times like these, Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care is incredibly proud to underscore this commitment to you: no matter what happens in the world around us, they refuse to create further hardships for their customers. Whether you’re feeling the pinch at the gas pump or on your home energy bills, you can count on Lily Farm Fresh to not increase the cost of their organic skin care products.

Many industries around the world are experiencing upward pressure on costs in certain areas such as food, perishables and other supplies that are impacted by the global supply chain constraints. Lily Farm Fresh grows, harvests and handcrafts their fresh ingredients on their own Colorado organic farm, further helping them pass on their manufacturing cost savings to their customers.

Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care, created in 1986, pioneered organic skin care in Colorado, and is proud to be in the organic skin care industry for 36 years. They are committed to helping their loyal customers wherever they can.

Please support Lily Farm Fresh in this pledge by sharing their commitment with your customers and recommending local Colorado products.