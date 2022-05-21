12th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) search for the finest real estate as market sentiment improves

The Singapore edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, organised by Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, PropertyGuru (NYSE: PGRU), will return to the Lion City for its 2022 edition.

— Exclusive gala celebration to be held on 28 October 2022 at Shangri-La Singapore

— Entries and nominations are open to eligible companies and the public, respectively, until 19 August, with several new titles for local and transnational developers

— International audience can watch a live stream of awards presentation via AsiaPropertyAwards.com and digital platforms

The 12th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore), supported by Kohler and Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pte Ltd., will be presented at an exclusive in-person gala event at the Shangri-La Singapore on Friday, 28 October 2022. Nominations and entries are being accepted online until 19 August: www.asiapropertyawards.com/en/nominations

The return of the black-tie gala celebration comes as property seekers in the city-state cope with shifts brought by the new normal and look to a better future, according to findings by the H1 2022 PropertyGuru Consumer Sentiment Study (CSS) (tinyurl.com/45mrax8k).

The study recorded an uptick in the overall Sentiment Index (tinyurl.com/2p92v3c5) – a measure of current real estate satisfaction and overall climate, housing affordability, interest rates, perceived government efforts, and property prices by PropertyGuru.com.sg, Singapore’s No. 1 property marketplace. This uptick was driven by Singaporeans’ positive outlook on future property prices, more reasonable perception of home loan interest rates, and better-perceived government efforts to make housing more affordable.

Following last year’s successful virtual gala event, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) this year have added new categories, honouring real estate companies with developments not only in the city-state but also those with projects abroad.

Key dates:

19 August 2022 – Entries Close

5-28 September 2022 – Site Inspections

29 September 2022 – Final Judging

28 October 2022 – Gala Event and Awards Ceremony in Singapore

9 December 2022 – Regional Grand Final Gala Event in Bangkok, Thailand

All-new award titles

Entries and nominees will be shortlisted across 81 categories. They include the all-new title of Best Transnational Developer, open to companies with developments outside Singapore, as well as Best Luxury Developer. Never-before-presented titles will also be given to eligible residential projects across the city-state: Best Premium Condo Development, Best Waterfront Condo Development, Best Lifestyle Development, Best Wellness Condo Development, and Best Nature-Integrated Condo Development.

Jules Kay, General Manager, PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards & Events, said: “The number of quality developments, designs and development companies has grown every year and many of them have been instrumental in driving that growth. Singapore properties and developers always feature highly in the list of the Best in Asia. It’s clear that as leaders in this field, they have set a standard in Singapore for others to follow. The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) look forward to recognising their achievements this year and in the years to come.”

Dr. Tan Tee Khoon, Country Manager, PropertyGuru.com.sg, said: “Singaporean developers have kept the real estate industry dynamic even in these unprecedented times. I hope that these companies will continue their innovations and push forward their projects with world-class concepts and design across all asset segments, and that they will remain committed to sustainability, green building and ESG.”

To launch the 2022 edition, PropertyGuru hosted a luncheon with local developers to celebrate the opening of the nominations and the new categories.

From the Awards in Singapore, main country winners will proceed to the 17th edition of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final in Bangkok, Thailand where they will compete with peers for Best in Asia honours. At the 2021 edition of the Grand Final, companies from Singapore scored four regional wins, including the Best Hospitality Developer (Asia) title, which was presented to UOL Group Limited.

The 2022 gala event in Singapore will continue to reach consumers, investors and agents internationally by streaming live on AsiaPropertyAwards.com and digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn. The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards virtual gala series, which began streaming in 2020 and continued in 2021, has garnered around 1 million views to date across multiple channels.

The 12th Annual PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Singapore) programme is supported by gold sponsors Kohler and Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pte Ltd.; official portal partner PropertyGuru.com.sg; official magazine PropertyGuru Property Report; official cable TV partner History Channel; official PR partner Artemis Associates; and official supervisor HLB.

For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: AsiaPropertyAwards.com.

