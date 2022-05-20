Whiz Consulting Recommends Switching to Sage Accounting For Better Accounting Functions and Business Growth



Sage accounting software helps you automate reports, invoices, expenses, payments, and audits. Using this software, you can streamline your business’ financial management to meet your customers’ needs.





One of its features is a general ledger, which simplifies data entry tasks and eliminates errors. Whiz Consulting sage accounting experts exclaimed, “This is the best feature that helps you finish the task in a short time.”. This way facilitates accurate forecasting and provides better control of profits and costs.





Some important things you should know about Sage Accounting





Using Sage accounting software, Whiz Consulting analysts claim that Sage accounting users can achieve a 250% return on investment and payback in months. Aside from that, they can also;





Obtain real-time reporting





Accounting close would be reduced by reducing the amount of time it takes





Faster and more sound financial decisions





Here is what Whiz Consulting, industry experts, have to say about switching to Sage Accounting:





Scalable Options are All You Need





The owner of a small business should try multiple accounting software to gain a better understanding. If you have been using QuickBooks, you should consider moving to Sage accounting due to its many premium features and responsive customer service.





Sage offers a much more thorough and scalable solution compared to QuickBooks. While QuickBooks is an easy-to-use software program, it has some flaws. For example, during the QuickBooks era, we rarely stuck to our budget. As a result, we could not view real-time spending data or track spending when needed, which is frustrating.





Experts consider Sage as it provides a more comprehensive approach to financial data. Instant access, highly customizable data. Having this kind of information available makes decision-making easier while also helping us stay within our budget.





All-new Action UI



Experts say many people have switched from randomly selected cloud-based accounting software to Sage accounting. Among all the reasons companies have moved to Sage accounting software, a key reason is its new Action UI,’ whose primary focus is on efficiency, innovation, and personalization to drive business growth. For example, users can customize their menu structure to reduce menu clutter and quickly locate frequently used buttons.





Additionally, they can quickly identify relevant reporting insights as the font contrast has been improved. Even though FreshBooks offers an easy-to-use UI, it does not offer the same level of personalization as Sage Accounting. Additionally, FreshBooks does not allow you to customize menu colors, but Sage does.





Best Customer Service



Compared to other accounting software, Sage Accounting has consistently had the best customer service. Furthermore, the company’s determination to serve its customers makes a difference in the market. The company’s feedback report is comprehensive, and the company implements new features in response to customer demand.





Due to its versatility, Sage Accounting is favored by both experts and small business owners. In the client service department, FreshBooks has underperformed for a long time, which led to the development of Sage Accounting.





Customization Features and the Desktop UI



As per Whiz Consulting sage accounting experts, this is what makes Sage different from other cloud-based software: its customizable software and its user-friendly desktop interface, which are the reasons many companies have switched from QuickBooks to Sage. Making the switch does not require 100 or even 10 valid reasons. There was just one, and it was in the Desktop UI customization options. Today’s businesses tend to be old school and like to organize things.





It is great to see the accounting industry evolve, but what is even better is that we can access the same reports with the same formatting we have always known, thanks to Sage. The same restrictions as QuickBooks do not limit them. It’s a bit more expensive, but the convenience and ease of access make it well worth it.





About Whiz Consulting



Whiz Consulting is a highly reputed outsourcing accounting and bookkeeping company based in the UK that takes pride in managing your accounting functions without any hassle. In addition, they have great expertise in using all the cloud-based software.





Read More:

###