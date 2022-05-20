KAWS, Laurie Anderson Lead Artist Lineup at 2022 Hirshhorn Ball To Support Free Arts Programming on the National Mall

Pop Art-Themed Costume Fundraiser Unites Creatives: Anifa Mvuemba, Machine Dazzle, Dan Deacon, Jason Barnes and Kelly Towles Outdoors at Hirshhorn, May 21

The Smithsonians Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden will celebrate the art in the everyday at the Hirshhorn Ball, Saturday, May 21, 6:3010 p.m. Held in the museums outdoor Sculpture Garden, this years fundraising party is inspired by pop art and the generations of artists who have turned popular and commercial culture on its head, including Andy Warhol, Rosalyn Drexler, Jeff Koons and Claes Oldenburg whose work adds punch to the museums permanent collection. Guests are invited to respond to the theme through creative fancy dress. Synthesizing pop arts iconic past with its innovative present, Hirshhorn Ball 2022 will honor visionary artist and designer KAWS in recognition of his mastery and subversion of commercial culture. Tickets for the 2022 Hirshhorn Ball are on sale now.





The fundraiser will be hosted by Pussy Noir, alter ego of Washington, D.C.-area performance artist Jason Barnes, marking his third year as the balls emcee. Musician and composer Dan Deacon, known for his electrifying engaging live performances, will unite partygoers on the dance floor. Washington, D.C., artist and muralist Kelly Towles will mount an interactive art-making experience for attendees in the Sculpture Garden. VIP attendees will be treated to a pre-party performance by multimedia artist and performer Laurie Anderson and cocktails designed by Ryan Chetiyawardana aka the world-renowned bartender, Mr. Lyan.





We could think of no more exuberant theme for the 2022 Hirshhorn Ball than pop art, said Hirshhorn Director Melissa Chiu. Our Ball is a ball; its also a party with a purpose. Funds raised support our effort to connect our broad audience to modern and contemporary art through lifelong learning in person and virtually.





The evening begins with red carpet arrivals at 6:30 p.m. Guests will parade through the Sculpture Garden before a jury, including Anderson, fashion designer Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa and Broadway costumer and performer Machine Dazzle, who will crown the winner. Deacons outdoor performance will start at 8 p.m.





Hirshhorn Ball co-chairs include Jennifer Maguire Isham and Aba Kwawu. The Host Committee includes Sara Azani and Arash Shirazi, Kate Bennett, Erik Bruner-Yang, Peter Chang and Ally Mumm, Julia Cottafavi, Nicole Crowder Michael R. Dumlao, Violeta Edelman and Robb Duncan, Gerald Oliver, Keem Hughley, Nancy Miyahira, Nina ONeil Jessica Powers, Polina Proshkina, Elissa Rubin and Robert Sanchez, Brian Smith, Dvon Williams and Gary Williams Jr.





Proceeds from the evening support the Hirshhorns public initiatives, including exhibitions, community partnerships, vital educational programming for teens and kids as well as digital collaborations that bring global contemporary art to the widest possible audiences. Since 2015, the Hirshhorns fundraising efforts have raised more than $7.5 million to support its mission to bring people, art and ideas together.

About the Hirshhorn



The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden is the national museum of modern and contemporary art and a leading voice for 21st-century art and culture. Part of the Smithsonian, the Hirshhorn is located prominently on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Its holdings encompass one of the most important collections of postwar American and European art in the world. The Hirshhorn presents diverse exhibitions and offers an array of public programs on the art of our timefree to all. The Hirshhorn Museum is open Thursday‒Sunday, 10 a.m.‒5:30 p.m. The outdoor sculpture garden is open daily 10 a.m.4:30 p.m. For more information, visit hirshhorn.si.edu. Follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.