Anheuser-Busch Sponsors Honor Flight San Antonio Visit for 20 Texas Veterans

The three-day trip to Washington, D.C., will include a visit to all major monuments honoring our nations veterans, as well as a reception at the Anheuser-Busch office with Members of Congress and Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth

Anheuser-Busch today announced a $50,000 donation to Honor Flight San Antonio, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring our nations veterans to provide an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor. The Honor Flight will transport 20 World War II, Korean, Vietnam veterans, including five Purple Heart recipients and one three-war veteran. The flight also includes Honor Flight staff and guardians who will help facilitate the trip. The donation to Honor Flight San Antonio will be made by the Anheuser-Busch Foundation.









During their time in Washington, D.C., the veterans will visit multiple memorials, including Arlington National Cemetery and the World War II, Korean, and Vietnam Memorials. The trip will also include a special reception at Anheuser-Buschs Washington, D.C. office, where the veterans will meet members of the Texas Congressional delegation and Anheuser-Busch CEO, Brendan Whitworth, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and Central Intelligence Agency.





Anheuser-Buschs partnership with the Honor Flight San Antonio is part of our commitment to serving those who serve. It is one small way we at A-B can demonstrate our deep gratitude and support for those who have bravely served our country, said Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. As a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, its an honor to share this special moment with these heroic veterans and to continue Anheuser-Buschs rich history of supporting our nations service members.







Our veterans have sacrificed so much in the name of service to our country. Our nations war memorials were built to honor them, mourn the fallen and recognize the bravery of our servicemembers, past and present, said Congressman Tony Gonzales (R-TX-23). Thanks to the collaboration between Honor Flight San Antonio and Anheuser-Busch, our local veterans will be able to come to Washington, D.C., and see the monuments dedicated to their service. I hope this trip reminds our veterans how important their service was to our country and how indebted we are to their sacrifices.





Veterans have given so much in service to our nation. These fully funded programs go a long way to ensuring our veterans feel fully supported and appreciated following their service, said Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (D-TX-29). While we can never fully repay them for their service, the Anheuser-Busch San Antonio Honor Flight provides a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our brave veterans.





Anheuser-Busch has a long history as a support and an employer of active-duty service members, military families, and veterans. Thousands of Anheuser-Busch employees have served in uniform, and the brewer has proudly supported the nations military by partnering with several national and regional veterans charities. Since 2011, Anheuser-Busch has raised approximately $20 million in scholarships for the Folds of Honor Foundation.





We are deeply grateful to our nations veterans and honored to be able to provide them with the experience of a lifetime by visiting the monuments built in their honor. The sacrifices they made to defend our freedom will always be remembered and cherished, said Brian Posten, Chairman of Honor Flight San Antonio. Thank you to Anheuser-Busch and Silver Eagle Beverages, as well as to all of our volunteers and sponsors, for making this unforgettable experience possible.









