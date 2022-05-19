The Village at Colbert Park Helps Students Find Their Nook



At The Village at Colbert Park, students will have their choice of living arrangements with one, two, three, and four-bedroom units available. Students can either live alone in a one-bedroom unit or choose to live with friends or random students through the roommate matching program in the larger floor plans. Each student is responsible for paying a set monthly rate that includes furnishings, Internet access, water and sewer, trash disposal, in-unit laundry, parking, and more.





Students living at The Village at Colbert Park will enjoy various amenities that make student living more enjoyable. Some of the features offered at the housing complex include a 24-hour fitness center, a yoga studio, and a business center. Pets are welcome at the complex, and students can enjoy social events held throughout the year. These events are open to residents of the housing complex, along with their friends. With free parking and a convenient shuttle to the campus, off-campus student living has never been easier.





Anyone interested in learning about how the complex helps students find their nook can find out more by visiting The Village at Colbert Park website or by calling 1-217-281-0333.





About The Village at Colbert Park: The Village at Colbert Park is a convenient off-campus housing option for students attending the University of Illinois. Students can choose the ideal floor plan for the living environment they prefer with convenient per-person rental rates. Rent includes everything students need to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle close to campus.

