

Amy Searls, Primes Chief Experience Officer, was selected among a group of leaders nationwide for her dedication to strengthening healthcare through leadership in clinical excellence, operational strategy, patient-centered initiatives, and value-based care.



From Beckers Hospital Review, Searls oversees all patient experience activities in 45 hospitals and outpatient locations across the country. Since starting at Prime Healthcare in May 2020, she has led the company’s effort to focus on mental health and wellness and created a coaching program. Previously, she was executive director of patient experience at UCHealth.





The Top 50 Women Leaders of Los Angeles for 2022





Searls joins a prestigious list of female leaders in Los Angeles dedicated to the success of the organizations they serve. This years awardees are leaders in their profession and embody traits that set them apart from others. Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Los Angeles for 2022.





