Resource Associates Partners With MI Charter School to Improve School Safety

International Academy of Flint, a public charter school, was awarded almost $49,000 in funding this May from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program. The CSSGP awards help improve the safety and security of students and staff through the purchase and installation of equipment and technology enhancements for school buildings. The Competitive School Safety Grant Program aims to create an overall safer school environment for public schools, nonpublic schools, school districts, and ISDs.

“Michigan’s students and educators deserve to feel safe in school,” said MI Governor Whitmer in a press release. “I’m proud that this state-funded grant program helps schools make improvements to help keep students and educators safe by funding more secure learning environments.”

International Academy of Flint was the sole entity partnering Resource Associates’ expert grant writing team that submitted a proposal for CSSGP funding this year. As a result, the Michigan charter school was awarded $48,738.

About Resource Associates, Grantwriters.net

Resource Associates is the nation’s leading expert in grant writing and grant funding for community- serving agencies. Over the past 30 years, we have won more than $250 million in federal, state, and other government and foundation grant dollars. Resource Associates serves education institutions, nonprofits, churches, tribes, municipalities, and other public agencies around the world through the provision of hands-on support throughout all phases of the grant writing and funding process.