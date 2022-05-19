Treat Yourself With Amazing Vacations At The Most Luxurious Resort In Central America

Nicaragua is known for its amazing landscapes and nature. With Nekupe Sporting Resort & Retreat, you can enjoy everything without losing the comfort of luxurious accommodations and amenities. This resort is the perfect getaway for families and couples looking for unforgettable experiences.

Nekupe Sporting Resort and Retreat is a 2,400+-acre nature reserve in Nicaragua’s Pacific countryside. Alfredo Jr. and Theresa Pellas, the founders, are avid travelers and adventure enthusiasts. The resort’s core principles are respect and stewardship of the environment, they show Nekupe’s commitment to nature.

Currently, Nekupe houses an animal sanctuary and has 158+ species of plants. The property has over 100,000 trees planted throughout the reserve. When it comes to fauna and wildlife, a team of local ecologists and experts designed reservoirs to sustain it.

At Nekupe, they firmly believe that human beings must respect and care for the planet. They consider this for every building and program Nekupe has, alongside sustainability and social responsibility. They always aim to preserve the environment in whichever way they can.

This luxury resort in Central America is one of its kind. Alfredo and Theresa Pellas envisioned this property to reflect their passion for nature without risking comfort. Nekupe’s contemporary architecture incorporates native elements like stone and wood, providing seamless integration between the outside and inside.

All the spaces respond harmoniously to nature, and you can enjoy breathtaking views. Guests at Nekupe can choose between 2 grand suites, 2 suites, and 4 Nangu bungalows. However, guests can also book the entire compound if needed; this option is fantastic for families or private events.

At Nekupe, guests receive personalized assistance, including a personal ranger. This ranger will coordinate all of the guests’ activities and help them with whatever they need. From the airport to Nekupe, guests will always have a helpful hand by their side.

This all-inclusive family resort also offers kids’ services, from horse and bunny feeding to farming and swimming for the little ones. And for teenagers, Nekupe offers bike rides, ATVs, hiking, and more. When it comes to dining, Nekupe offers Michellin-inspired meals. They care about each of the guests’ palates; that’s why they offer vegetarian and gluten-free options too.

If you’re interested in booking your stay at Nekupe, browse their website: https://nekupe.com/. Their staff is efficient, and they’ll answer any doubt you may have about availability and prices. Treat yourself and start planning your next vacation in the most luxurious resort in Central America.

About Nekupe

