Canada – Message from the Minister of Health and the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health – International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, May 17, 2022

Statement

Message from the Minister of Health and the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health – International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, May 17, 2022

May 17, 2022 | Ottawa, ON | Public Health Agency of Canada

Today, on the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, we raise awareness of the violence and discrimination experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, Two-Spirit people, and individuals of all sexual and gender diversities.

This year’s theme, “Every second, intolerance shortens lives,” goes beyond regulatory and legislative interventions and service delivery. It speaks to the right to live free from physical, psychological, and structural violence.

Overall, LGBTQ2 communities experience targeted discrimination and higher levels of violence than non-LGBTQ2 people, and face systemic barriers to important social and material resources such as access to safe and appropriate health care, family support, housing, employment, and food security, among others. The various forms of discrimination directed towards these communities can also lead to a higher prevalence of mental health and substance use issues, including depression, anxiety, suicidality, and alcohol and tobacco dependence.

On this day, it’s important to remember the decades of harm caused by federal legislation, policies, and practices that led to the oppression of and discrimination against LGBTQ2 people. Our government has been working diligently to repair the damage done by those policies.

In 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a formal apology in the House of Commons for the unjust treatment that many federal public servants endured as a result of the LGBT Purge. Since then, we have seen the passage of Bill C-16 that amended the Canadian Human Rights Act to prohibit discrimination based on “gender identity or expression,” to explicitly protect the rights of trans Canadians. In 2020, we began the process of developing the first-ever federal LGBTQ2 Action Plan to understand and improve the lived experiences of LGBTQ2 communities. In January 2022, amendments were made to the Criminal Code to eradicate the harmful practice of “conversion therapy” and recently, Health Canada authorized Canadian Blood Services’ submission to implement sexual behaviour-based donor screening criteria that are gender neutral and more inclusive of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.

While progress has been made, more work remains to ensure that all people in Canada, no matter their circumstances, have access to health resources and services that are safe and free of stigma and discrimination. Our government knows that every individual has the right to make informed decisions with respect to their body and to access services which support that right. It is also essential to ensure that everyone across the country has access to culturally safe and inclusive physical and mental health care that recognizes a diversity of experiences and needs.

By combatting systemic inequities, we can create a truly inclusive society in which everyone can participate fully, and feels safe, supported, and empowered to be their most authentic selves.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P.

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, P.C., M.P.

Contacts

Marie-France Proulx



Press Secretary



Office of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos



Minister of Health



613-957-0200

Maja Staka



Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett



Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health



343-552-5568

Media Relations



Public Health Agency of Canada



613-957-2983

media@hc-sc.gc.ca