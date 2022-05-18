Abbey Road Home Care Expands Into Woodbury Offering Concierge-Level In-Home Care Services

Abbey Road Home Care Therapy Dog, Lucy

WOODBURY, Conn. – May 16, 2022 – PRLog — With 20 years of notable success and prestige in Weston, Connecticut, Abbey Road Home Care has expanded their service agency to Woodbury.

“As a concierge service company, we personally go to people’s homes, hospitals, and assisted living facilities to meet with individuals and families who are seeking compassionate in-home care for their loved ones,” explained owner Hal Hutchison. “We consistently strive to offer a culture of kindness to all our clients and aides.”

Potential aides are carefully screened. “We expect that our caregivers be agreeable, patient, polite, congenial, refined, skillful, compassionate, and above all else, kind. We seek dedicated, well-trained individuals who treat each of our clients like family.”

Both the live-out and live-in aides provide personal care assistance with daily living, light housekeeping and cooking, and companionship. They help with dressing, bathing, grooming, prescribed medications, movement, driving to appointments, and other daily living activities.

“Many of our aides,” continued Hutchison, “are specially trained, and possess extensive experience in the fall prevention and care of individuals diagnosed with Dementia, Alzheimer’s Disease, and strokes.

We have relationships with some caregivers that exceed 20 years. All of our live-out and most of our live-in aides drive which helps our clients maintain their independence and enthusiasm for life.”

All Abbey Road Home Care employee caregivers report directly to the company. “As a ‘private pay’ health care provider, we receive all aide’s fees which we then pay to each aide. We also accept long-term care health care insurance,” stated Hutchison. “Plus, we pay all state and federal taxes and we are insured for theft, liability, and worker’s compensation.

Each employee is extensively screened, beginning with an in-person interview accompanied by multiple references, and a criminal history and driving records check.”

Most aides are paraprofessionals trained at the Certified Nurse’s Aide (C.N.A.) level or equivalent. “At the beginning of each aide’s assignment,” clarified Hutchison, “we develop a comprehensive care plan based on interviews with a client and the client’s family and/or medical professionals caring for that individual. We select an aide based on the client’s medical and personality requirements. In addition to fully briefing the aide initially, we regularly monitor and direct their performance.”

The Hutchison family-based business is also ‘adopted parents’ to :Lucy”, a mixed therapy companion mini-dachshund and red standard poodle who loves to visit nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

“Lucy has been trained to provide affection and comfort to people in rehab facilities, hospitals, or their own homes. She brings our clients a little ‘dog happiness’, and they look forward to her cheerful, gentle presence,” commented Hutchison.

Another unique Abbey Road Home Care offering is to match art lovers with art lovers, or cooking lovers to cooks. “Because we founded our business on a Culture of Kindness™, whoever we hire must be kind, caring, and love what they do,” continued Hutchison. “We hire aides who are intelligent, well-spoken and feel that they have an inner calling to this work.

For 20 years, our commitment has been to consistently provide caregivers of the highest caliber, to support them with continuing training and weekly supervisory visits. We assist our employees to provide a superior level of care.”

There is no application contract or fee to obtain services from Abbey Road Home Care services and their rates include $300 for one day of services of a live-in aide for 24 hours. “On average,” explained Hutchison, “we charge 15 to 20% less than other area agencies. Our fees are notably less because our aides are our employees.”

To learn more, visit www.Abbeyroadhomecare.com, phone 203-613-4222, or send an email to info@abbeyroadhomecare.com.