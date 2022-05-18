The Importance of Due Diligence When Choosing a Contractor

When hiring a contractor to work on your home, doing research beforehand can help save you money and make the remodeling process run smoothly from start to finish. But with so many different contractors out there, how can you know which one is the right fit for your needs? It all comes down to doing due diligence.

Here are a few tips on what to check before making a hiring decision:

References and Reviews: When you’re talking to a contractor, ask them if they have any references you can contact. Then, call as many as you can, asking them questions about their experience working with the company. You can also look through online reviews to get a better sense of what to expect.

Licensing: Make sure you hire a legitimate contractor by asking about their licensing qualifications. Do they have the necessary qualifications to legally operate in your state? If they don’t, it’s not worth the risk to hire them.

Insurance: Contractors are required to carry certain insurance policies to protect themselves and their customers from being held liable should an accident or injury occur during the project. Before hiring a renovation company, ask to see a copy of their insurance policies.

Contracts: Never enter into an agreement with a contractor without first signing a contract that outlines their responsibilities and how much you’ll pay for their services. This will help give you protection should they fail to uphold their end of the bargain.

Once you’ve done your research about everything we’ve outlined above, you can feel more confident moving forward with making a hiring decision.

About Carolina Exteriors Plus

Carolina Exteriors offers comprehensive exterior remodeling services to homeowners in the greater Raleigh area. They offer high-quality products including James Hardie®, CertainTeed, Owens Corning, Pella, Pro Via, and Therma-Tru, and boast a 60% referral and repeat customer rate. Learn more at carolinaexteriors.com.