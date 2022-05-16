Canada – Minister Champagne concludes visit to Germany and Belgium

Canada working with international partners to help businesses succeed and grow

May 13, 2022 – Brussels, Belgium

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, concluded a visit to Germany and Belgium, where he met with key business and political leaders.

In Germany, Minister Champagne met with industry leaders in key sectors to promote Canada as a reliable, stable and attractive economic partner, as well as a hub of expertise for zero-emission vehicles manufacturing; electric vehicle research; and battery, fuel cell and hydrogen production. In Berlin, he met with the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Dr. Robert Habeck, as well as senior economic and political advisor to German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. Together, they discussed energy security as well as enhancing economic cooperation amid Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

The Minister also attended the G7 Digital Ministers’ meeting in Düsseldorf, where he discussed how to address global challenges related to the development, adoption and use of digital technologies with his international counterparts, including Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

G7 Digital Ministers also underscored the importance of digital trust and cyber resilience and agreed to facilitate cross-border data transfers, support competitive digital markets and promote the use of electronic transferable records to facilitate international trade.

“European companies recognize that Canada is one of the best places in the world to do business. This week was an opportunity to make the case for Canada as a competitive investment destination, including in clean technology, automotive and battery supply chains. In Düsseldorf, with my G7 counterparts, we committed to ensuring that everyone can benefit from new digital technologies that drive innovation. I will continue to work tirelessly to attract more investments to Canada that will create well-paying jobs and spur economic growth.”



– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Laurie Bouchard

Senior Manager, Communications

Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

laurie.bouchard@ised-isde.gc.ca

Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

media@ised-isde.gc.ca