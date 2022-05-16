Varennes, Quebec, May 13, 2022—Members of the media are invited to attend a green infrastructure announcement in the presence of:
The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities
Mr. Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region
Ms. Suzanne Dansereau, Member of National Assembly for Verchères
Mr. Martin Damphousse, President of the Société d’économie mixte de la Couronne Sud (SÉMECS) and Mayor of Varennes
Ms. Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil
Date:
Monday, May 16, 2022
Time:
9:00 a.m. EDT
Place:
3171, Marie-Victorin road, Varennes, Quebec
Journalists wishing to participate in the announcement must register in advance by email to amartel@semecs.ca. Only those who have received confirmation of their registration will be able to take part in the announcement.
Jean-Sébastien Comeau
Press Secretary and Communications Advisor
Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc
Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities
343-574-8116
Jean-Sebastien.Comeau@iga-aig.gc.ca
Rosalie Tremblay-Cloutier
Press Secretary
For the Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change
Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and
Minister Responsible for the Laval Region
438-777-3777