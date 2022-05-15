Proventus Consulting is Organising an event on DMITRI GOA. Designer, Models, Influencer, Transgender Runway, India 2022 A single platform for Male, Female



A single platform for Male, Female and LGBTQ Community where there are no Mr. & Ms. titles, just the best model hunt. India”s first Ever Runway where there are open Categories. A platform where everyone is EQUAL.





The precursor was on 29th march at Barrell and Co.





We have 6 city audition Pune, Indore, Surat, Raipur, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Goa and Mumbai we have precursor-|| on 7th May 2022 at Desert Lounge . We have Celebrity Guests, Judges, Company’s, Association, NGO’S, Guest of Honour.



Mega Event : 28th – 29th – 30th November 2022





Awards : 14th December : Thailand





For registration : dmitrigoa ( @ ) gmail dot com / 9769606565

