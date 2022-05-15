Burlington Global outline investment strategy post COVID-19



Burlington Global will now focus on asset competencies of gold, rare earth minerals and precious metals.





Burlington Globals Chief Investment Officer explained in great detail about the new strategy saying Our decision to focus on precious metals, minerals and commodities will result in Burlington Global creating a specialized trading floor dedicated solely for commodities.





Burlington Globals Chief Investment Officer also added The Coronavirus outbreak has showed us that commodities are the sector of choice. The decision to refocus our commodities business is based on monitoring this asset class over the last 24 months and it has maintained stability and our analysts predict that the commodities sector will continue to remain stable for some time.





About Us – Burlington Global



Founded in 2010, Burlington manages more than $2 billion across several traditional and alternative strategies on behalf of both institutional investors and private clients. Burlington is headquartered in Hong Kong, with an office in Singapore, and invests across the entire capital structure.





Burlington Global is built on 5 key attributes that set us apart. Burlington is a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

