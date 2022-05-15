Finema, a self-sovereign identity tech expert, develops Thailand Pass registration system



Behind the scene, Finema runs a system called “Credentials Data Validation” (CDV) to examine any digital vaccine certificate created with public key infrastructure (PKI) technology, to confirm its authenticity. As of now, Finema’s CDV supports digital vaccine certificates from more than 64 countries. All types of digital vaccine certificates, including EU Digital COVID Certificates (EU DCC) and SMART Health Cards, can be verified by CDV.





There are currently over 2.5 million people who have registered for Thailand Pass. Of these, around 2.1 million people are foreigners and another 400,000 are Thais.



