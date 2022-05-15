The Bailey Foundation Hosts Its First Take Action Gala, Celebrates Its Work in the Community

The Bailey Foundation (TBF) is announcing its first Take Action Gala, which will take place June 26, 2022, from 6 pm to 10 pm at the Ameristar Casino Resort and Spa in St. Charles, MO. This will be an annual celebration of The Bailey Foundation’s work in the community and a fundraising event to support their initiatives.

The nonprofit has enrichment programs where children can pursue their passion in dance, theater, music, and visual arts, in addition to nutrition services, child and family support programs, and community action initiatives. During the gala, a video production will be shown of children from different schools performing what they have learned, providing an example of what The Bailey Foundation offers.

Attendees will listen to keynote speakers in the areas of early childhood education, economic development, and mental health awareness, to name a few, and experience an interactive panel discussion. The gala will also host a social hour with refreshments, the unveiling of new projects, an awards ceremony for its sponsors, and the announcement of Silent Auction winners.

This year’s Silent Auction boasts more than 20 items, including one-year memberships to the Missouri Botanical Garden, City Museum, and Saint Louis Art Museum, 12 dance classes with TBF, access to TBF’s personal chef for one catered party, a catered brunch with TBF executive staff and young artists or scientists, art baskets, wine baskets, a staycation, and the Cardinals season tickets.

“Our Take Action Gala will delve into the importance of unity in community,” said Diarra Warford, Executive Director of The Bailey Foundation. “Our staff, board of directors, and volunteers are working hard to create this phenomenal event! We invite the community to join us in raising $100,000 to give the children and families we serve a brighter future.”

Emmy award-winning storyteller, TEDx speaker, and TV and radio host and producer Jade Harrell will be the emcee. The Bailey Foundation would also like to thank its main sponsors Warford’s Classic Food Service and Elle Affair Event Planning.

Registration is required for this VIP event. Tickets are $125 per person or $800 for a table of 8. Sponsored tables range from $2,500 to $5,000. Funds raised from this day will go toward The Bailey Foundation’s initiatives of distributing free food to those in need, building current and upcoming programs, and laying a foundation in East St. Louis, Illinois.

To register for the first Take Action Gala, go to www.thebaileyfoundation.org/events. For more information about becoming a sponsor, contact Carmen Ward, Director of Development and Community Engagement, at carmen@thebaileyfoundation.org.

About The Bailey Foundation

The Bailey Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports community wellness and development by providing resources to families in need through community-focused initiatives. These include free nutrition services, child and family support programs, and enrichment programs. For more information, please visit www.thebaileyfoundation.org.