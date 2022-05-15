TV Personality Cesar Arevalo arrives at the Australian Fashion Week Show at Carriageworks in Sydney

Australian Fashion Week is back with many designers returning on the physical schedule to prepare their creations for the show after taking a few seasons off during the pandemic. At the same time international editors and influencers are expected to fly around the globe to sit front row at the major shows as restrictions ease.

The AAFW five-day event held at Sydney’s Carriageworks kicked off on Monday the 9th of May with a “Welcome to Country” ceremony followed by an array of shows from popular Aussie designers and ran until Friday the 13th of May with upcoming events from designers including AJE, One Mile, L’IDEE Woman, Karla Špetić, GYRE and Emma Pills.

Cesar Arevalo witnessed this week the Womenswear Weave Collection, Karla Spetic Resort Collection and Gyre Oceania Collection. There was a lot of excitement in the rooms. Attendees were ready with their camera’s to capture the designers’ creations!

The TV personality commented that even if he is not a fashion expert, he could tell that the quality of the garments used on these collections looked exquisite! “I liked the look and feel of the clothes, the texture and the colors of the fabrics were really vibrant. In addition, he added: “I love elegant designer clothes and their style, colors and textures delivered that elegance.”

“Australian fashion is unique and rare, their influences from the Aboriginal culture is really evident in their designs which makes them really special!” Cesar added. Also ,the five-day event was spectacular with different happenings which made this experience unforgettable.

About Cesar Arevalo

Cesar Arevalo is helping business professionals and corporate brands elevate their public personas by amplifying their visibility using his proven promotional methodologies. Arevalo, being an energetic and multitalented entrepreneur. His client base includes DirectTV and Dish Latino to name only a few. Now, Arevalo is growing his base by expanding his services and accepting new clients around the world.

About Azul Night TV

Azul Night TV, currently in its 14th season, is a weekly, half-hour, local syndicated entertainment news program. The show features in-studio celebrity guests and breaks down the biggest entertainment, viral and feel-good moments from around the world, keeping viewers up to date on all things pop culture. The show tape from the Belleair Studios, adjacent to the Azul Night TV mansion, in Florida.

Azul Night TV distributed by CEAWEBSYSTEMS Media Press Distribution.

Picture Credits: Gerald Rebulado (geraldrphoto.com)