Behind the scenes at the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships this weekend, one will find the many hardworking individuals that make the event a reality. As one might imagine, the heat and elements of west Texas make it tough to maintain a smooth workflow outdoors. To keep everyone in their camp cool and comfortable, Texas Tech Athletics turned to Kickbox Leasing for mobile workspace. Kickbox, with offices in Lubbock and North Texas, delivered and installed the two mobile offices last week. The Kickbox mobile workspaces are built out of shipping containers but contain commercial finishes and systems inside. The owners are also proud Red Raiders and are happy to be a small part of the event. “We will be cheering for Texas Tech’s Moad Zahafi who holds the No. 1 rank in the world standings for the men’s 800 meters.” – Maegan Balog, Director Kickbox Leasing

The meet will open Friday morning at 7 a.m. with the women’s 10,000-meter race followed by the men’s 10,000 meters at 7:45 a.m. The women’s hammer throw will kick off the field events at 11 a.m. while the men’s hammer throw picks up at 1:30 p.m. The combined events will begin at noon with the men’s decathlon’s 100-meter race. Combined events will continue beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday while field events start at 4 p.m. and running events pick up at 5 p.m. Field finals will open Sunday competition at noon while running finals begin at 5:30 p.m. The team championship presentation is slated for 9:30 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will carry the Championship throughout the weekend featuring live running event finals and field event coverage on tape delay. John Kurtz and Johanna Gretschel will provide the commentary.

About Kickbox Leasing

Kickbox is a family-owned source of local and leasable portable storage containers and mobile offices. The Kickbox Custom Shop builds out custom spaces out of shipping containers for commercial, retail, and industrial use nationwide. The team at Kickbox has successfully built container structures for small startups to Fortune 500 companies and provides portable storage for individuals like their farming neighbors to some of the world’s largest defense contractors. Locations in Lubbock and North Texas provide flexibility and product availability near you.

About The 2022 Outdoor Track and Field Championship

The 2022 Outdoor Track and Field Championship takes place at the Fuller Track & Field facility in Lubbock, TX. The three-day event is scheduled from Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15. This will be the third outdoor championship held in Lubbock, joining previous events in 2009 and 2014. Tickets are available online through texastech.com. Walk-up admission will also be available. The ticket office will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

BIG XII, Texas Tech and Kickbox Leasing are either registered trademarks or trademarks of BIG XII, Texas Tech and Kickbox Leasing The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information about Kickbox, email sales@kickboxleasing.com