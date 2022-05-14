Canada – Seizure of unauthorized items at Atlantic Institution

On May 3, 2022, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing unauthorized items was seized on the perimeter of Atlantic Institution, a federal maximum security institution.

May 13, 2022 – Renous, New Brunswick – Correctional Service Canada

On May 3, 2022, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing unauthorized items was seized on the perimeter of Atlantic Institution, a federal maximum security institution.

The unauthorized items seized included seven bales of tobacco, five cell phones, five chargers, three charging blocks and 11 SIM cards. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $21,000.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

-30-