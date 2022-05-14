Canada – Death of an inmate from Bath Institution – Regional Treatment Centre

On May 12, 2022, John White, an inmate from Bath Institution’s Regional Treatment Centre died while in our custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on February 15, 2019, for second degree murder.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

