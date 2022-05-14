The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on A Comprehensive Guide on Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs): Managing Potentials and Perils

Event Summary:
The recent surge of non-fungible tokens (NFTs)in number, value, and typehas become a clear sign of their high growth potential across all types of industries. By associating digital and physical goods with a unique identifier on a tamper-resistant blockchain, NFTs allow for unprecedented levels of security, authenticity, and digital provenance, while raising novel issues involving intellectual property, data privacy and identity management.
The continuous demand for NFTs breeds new forms of investment and revenue opportunities, and many businesses of all stripes are rapidly entering the NFT space. As with any emerging technology, however, there are numerous legal and practical issues to consider, and the potential for great reward is balanced by the risk of great loss. Understanding the potential risks of NFTs before investing is critical.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
Overview of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
Opportunities and Potentials
Legal Risks and Implications
Best Practices in Operating in the NFT Marketplace
Practical Tips to Avoid Pitfalls
What the Future Holds for NFTs
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Michael A. Tomasulo
Partner
Winston & Strawn LLP
Robert N. Potter
Partner
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
Sarah Anderson
Associate
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
Malgorzata (Gosia) A. Kulczycka, Ph.D., J.D.
Partner
Hickman Becker Bingham Ledesma LLP
