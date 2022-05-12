Miller and Miller’s Online-Only Canadiana and Decorative Arts Auction, May 14th, is Packed with 407 Lots



The auction is an exciting offering of fresh-to-the-market Canadiana antiques, highlighted by folk art and decorative art from the late 19th century through to the 1970s, featuring selections from the Alan Emerson collection. The Alan Emerson collection ranges from Canadiana to folk art to Pairpoint lamps, said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. The quality, authenticity and variety make for a riveting sale. In all, 407 total lots will come up for bid.





The Canadiana category features stoneware and pottery, fruit jars, furniture, oil lamps, trade signs, quilts and folk art. This sale contains some important folk art, Mr. Miller said. The rare Maud Lewis Black Truck painting was traded to its second owners in the 1970s for some grilled cheese sandwiches, and could set a record. Sold separately are three letters from Maud to John H. Kinnear, the artist she gifted it to in 1967. Black Truck is expected to bring $30,000-$35,000.





All estimates quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars.





Maud Lewis painted many different vehicles that were part of her life and served as inspirations for many of her vehicular subjects. Black was her color of choice. The truck, less often seen, will no doubt fill a gap for collections focusing on this aspect. Black Truck, painted in 1967, is an oil on Masonite board and measures 11 inches by 14 inches. Its a springtime painting, with the truck, daffodils, blossoming cherry trees and a house.





Also from Lewis is an oil paint on board titled Oxen Pulling Logs (1967), a snowy scene of a driver with oxen hauling logs with prominent evergreen trees in the background, 12 inches by 16 inches (est. $20,000-$25,000). Wedged between the two paintings is lot 336, a group of letters from Ms. Lewis to Mr. Kinnear, dated 1966-1967 (est. $3,500-$5,000). Few letters by Ms. Lewis exist, and these offer a rare glimpse into her fascinating world.





Kinnear was the only artist to correspond with Maud Lewis from the time she became famous, in the mid-1960s, until her death in 1970. Kinnear would send the artist pre-primed Masonite boards, brushes, and requested paints. In return, Maud would send the finished paintings for Kinnear to sell and he would then return the proceeds to Maud in Marshalltown, her home. In this respect John Kinnear acted like Mauds agent in Ontario.





There are two Art Deco sculptures by Demetre Chiparus, both of them chryselephantine bronzes depicting female dancers with arms outstretched. One is a rare, early 20th century cold painted and bone mounted (chryselephantine) figural bronze, 17 ¼ inches tall (est. $15,000-$20,000). The other is a gilt bronze, bone mounted figure, 23 ¾ inches tall (est. $10,000-$12,000). Both are signed D.H. Chiparus  Made in France. Chiparus lived in Paris.





Highlights of the decorative arts section include majolica art pottery, figural silverplate, Chicago school lamps and the long-awaited Jack Reingold collection of cold-painted “naughty” bronzes. Several of these are by Franz Xaver Bergman, who signed several of his erotic works with the pseudonym Nam Greb (or just B) in an attempt to appear anonymous to avoid possible civil condemnation or penalties for lewdness or immorality.





While this is an Internet-only auction, with no in-person event to attend, bidders can tune in to the live webcast on Saturday, May 14th, to watch the lots close in real time.





