Event Planner Andrew Roby to Discuss Design Trends at Groundbreaking BizBash Summit

Andrew Roby Events is a black-owned event planning company based in Washington DC. The firm’s founder, Andrew Roby, has been chosen to speak at an elite leadership retreat sponsored by BizBash. The event will take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico from May 22-24 and is expected to set a course for the future of the events planning industry.

The height of the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the events world in its tracks, forcing professionals to create new ways to engage the public outside of in-person events. Many event planning companies were crushed by the unexpected shift, but others leveraged creativity and technology to pivot toward virtual and hybrid events. As the pandemic ebbs, the event innovations that it hatched continue. Big thinkers in the events industry will gather at the BizBash Leadership Summit to grapple with what this means for the future of events.

As an award winning wedding and corporate event planner, Roby will be addressing the 30 leading executives who have been handpicked to attend the Leadership Summit. The executives come from event technology companies, experiential agencies, and corporate brands. Roby will discuss the impact and future of event design in a changing industry.

The Leadership Summit will take place in conjunction with the Puerto Rico-based BizBash Live event. BizBash is the largest media company dedicated to the events industry, and thousands of events professionals attend its BizBash Live events, subscribe to its weekly newsletter, and listen to its GatherGeeks podcast.

BizBash President, Matt Johnson, said that he expects the Leadership Summit to have long-term effects on the industry. “This think tank will be a breeding ground for groundbreaking ideas that will no doubt shape how all kinds of events are produced.”

Roby said he is excited to share his design expertise gleaned from 13 years of providing event management services. “This is an elite gathering that will represent the best of the best in events and supporting industries. I’m honored to be part of this gathering and its lasting mark on event planning.”

In addition to discussing design logistics and trends, Roby will discuss how design can move from being inanimate decor to becoming an interactive tool for engaging guests in the event.

Roby has been named a rising star in the events industry, winning the “40 under 40” award from Connect Corporate. He has also been chosen by Brides as a “Best Wedding Planner in America.” To learn more about Andrew Roby or his perspectives on design, visit AndrewRobyEvents.com.

About Andrew Roby Events

Andrew Roby Events is a one-stop-shop that offers a wide array of Event and Wedding planning services. Whether it’s a wedding, a government or corporate event, or any social event, they know what to do and how to make the event perfect and memorable.