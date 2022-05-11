US Black Engineer Magazine Releases 2022 “Top Supporters of HBCU Engineering Schools” List

The industry-leading publication announces the top companies acknowledged for their continued support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Topsupporters2022 Round Logo

BALTIMORE – May 9, 2022 – PRLog — US Black Engineer Magazine, published by Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG) has released the 2022 Top Supporters of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Engineering List. This announcement immediately follows the publication’s annual BEYA STEM DTX Conference that took place in a Digital twin environment this year.

Out of the many companies and corporations that were voted for based on their individual support to HBCUs, a select number of these companies topped the list in each category for their exceeding assistance towards strengthening the education to employment pipelines for black students in STEM. The full 2022 list of HBCU Top Supporters can be found at www.topsupporterslist.com.

Top 20 Industry Supporter

1. Lockheed Martin Corporation

2. IBM

3. Microsoft

4. The Boeing Company

5. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

6. Apple Inc.

7. Amazon.com, Inc.

8. Boston Scientific Corporation

9. Google

10. Northrop Grumman

11. The MITRE Corporation

12. Micron Technology, Inc.

13. Abbott

14. Oracle

15. Dominion Energy

16. Leidos

17. JPMorgan Chase & Co

18. Accenture

19. Capital One

20. General Motors

Top 20 Government/Non- Profit Supporter

1. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

2. National Security Agency (NSA)

3. Department of Energy (DOE)

4. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

5. Department of Transportation (DoT)

6. National Science Foundation (NSF)

7. Department of Defense (DoD)

8. United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE)

9. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

10. United States Army

11. United States Intelligence Community

12. Los Angeles Department of Power and Water

13. United States Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM)

14. United States Navy

15. Sandia National Laboratories

16. United States Air Force

17. Maryland Department of Transportation

18. Johns Hopkins Applied Research Labs

19. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

20. Northrop Grumman Foundation

Publisher’s Choice

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

Ford Motor Company

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies

McDonald’s

Snap-on Incorporated

Southwest Airlines Co.

Walmart Inc.

World Wide Technology

“The past couple of years were critical when it came to underserved communities staying connected through STEM,” said Tyrone Taborn, CEO of Career Communications Group, Inc. “These supporters have gone above and beyond to help solidify the school-to-career pipeline within the HBCUs and the companies that are seeking top talent.”

This is one of the many examples of the importance of bridging the gap between HBCU students, deans, and companies. CCG has continued to push a number of workshops, career days, and webinars to provide access to resources. The STEM CITY HBCU Village (https://stemcityusa.com/ educational- discovery-center- hbcu-village) is one of the spaces that was created to bring HBCUs and corporate leaders together.

Taborn said that the companies included in the 2022 survey range from Fortune 500 companies to smaller startups focused on the impact. The survey’s methodology has been to ask HBCU Engineering deans which companies give the most support to their programs. The deans vote for their supporters, and members of the non-profit organization, Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering (AMIE) are also able to vote.

About US Black Engineer & Information Technology Magazine

US Black Engineer and Information Technology magazine is published by Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG). CCG is dedicated to celebrating diversity and promoting equal opportunity for minorities and women in the fields of engineering, science, and information technology.

For more information and the full list of 2022 Top Supporters please visit, www.topsupporterslist.com