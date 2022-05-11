Bob DiDonato Honored As Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes Magazine

Ameriprise Financial Private Wealth Advisor, based in Brookfield, Wis., office, recognized for ethics, professionalism and success by Forbes

Bob Didonato, Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor

BROOKFIELD, Wis. – May 9, 2022 – PRLog — Bob DiDonato, CIMA®, a Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Brookfield, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. DiDonato was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice, and approach to working with clients. DiDonato is Managing Director of DiDonato Wealth Advisors, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, with $258 million in assets under management.

DiDonato graduated from Ball State University with a B.S. in Operations Management, and has 17 years’ experience in the financial services industry. He has been an Ameriprise Circle of Success member since 2013, and named a Five Star Wealth Manager annually since 2013.

As a private wealth advisory practice, DiDonato Wealth Advisors provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Bob DiDonato at (262) 901-1537, or visit the Ameriprise office at 16650 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield, Wis. 53005.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/ team/didonato- wealth-a….

Visit forbes.com for additional information about Forbes.

Source: Forbes, “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors,” April 7, 2022.

The Forbes Top Women, Best-in-State Women and Best-in-State Wealth Advisor rankings are developed by SHOOK Research and are created using an algorithm that includes both qualitative (in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings; client impact; industry experience; review of best practices and compliance records; and firm nominations) and quantitative (assets under management and revenue generated for their firms) data. Certain awards include a demographic component to qualify. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. These rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC, are not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience and are based on data from the previous calendar year. Forbes magazine and SHOOK Research do not receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: http://www.shookresearch.com/ . SHOOK is a registered trademark of SHOOK Research, LLC.

