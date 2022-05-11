PM attends Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi attended Defence Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. In the ceremony Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations were conferred.





In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;





“Attended the ceremony in which Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations were conferred.”





Attended the ceremony in which Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations were conferred.

