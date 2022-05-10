Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, inaugurates new OPD/IPD blocks at Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated hospital at Delhi





Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today inaugurated the ‘NEW STATE OF ART’ multi-speciality Out-patient and In-patient (OPD/IPD) blocks at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and associated hospital, New Delhi in the presence of Dr Bharti Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.













The new IPD Block will increase the bed strength of LHMC from 877 to more than 1000 beds. The IPD Block houses an additional highly sophisticated CT scanner. The new multi-speciality OPD Block has additional facilities for holistic health care including all medical and surgical specialities, Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy & Homeopathy.





Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that the country has moved away from a “token” towards a “total” approach. He said, “Today, under the leadership of our respected Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the goal of the Central Government is to work holistically in the health sector with synergy between preventive healthcare and modern medical facilities. Along with reducing cost of treatment of the poor, efforts are also being made to rapidly increase the number of doctors. We need to think holistically and make the roadmap for long-term. This year, when we are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we need to work together with a vision of how India’s health infrastructure will be when we will complete 100 years of independence”.





He further stated that states play a very crucial role in the implementation of any programme made by the Centre. “During the past 3-days Swasthya Chintan Shivir, held at Kevadia, Gujarat, all State Health Ministers shared their best practices and had a very fruitful discussion about how can we make it Universal”, he said.





The Union Health Minister further said that Jan Bhagidari is very important for the implementation of any action plan, programme, or scheme made by the Government of India. “Making health accessible, affordable and patient-friendly is very important. Our efforts need to be in the direction of advancement of the Nation; the Nation should always come first”, he noted.









Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Union Minister of State expressed her elation at being present at the oldest medical college in the nation’s capital. She said, “this medical college has a long history of more than a century. The institute has come a long way and is progressing with times. It is important to note that better health facilities are not limited only to the treatment of diseases. They also encourage and promote social justice. When the poor get affordable and quality treatment, their faith in the system gets stronger”.





Dr Atul Goel, Director General Health Services, Dr Ram Chandra, Director, Lady Hardinge Medical College, faculty members, staff and students of the institution were present at the inauguration event.





