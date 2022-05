NEHHDC and Etsy sign a Memorandum of Understanding to support small and traditional artisans from the North East

Etsy, the global marketplace for unique and creative goods, has partnered with the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support small sellers, weavers and artisans, by providing them with market access and enablement support.





As a part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Etsy will work with the NEHHDC to develop enablement programs, specifically designed for artisans from the North East including modules on online selling and entrepreneurship and the opportunity to access a wider market for their products.





Etsy aims to equip artisans, creators and small entrepreneurs in the Indian handicrafts sector with important tools and resources to start and manage online businesses. Etsy will provide digital enablement services to these sellers and conduct training workshops to familiarise them with Etsy and how to sell on the marketplace.





Commenting on the development, Brigadier Rajiv Kumar Singh (Retd), Managing Director, NEHHDC said, “It’s a key focus for us to promote the indigenous crafts of the North East region and create economic opportunities for craftspeople. There are more than 21 lakh weavers and 14.5 lakh artisans in the region, but the right kind of market linkage has been missing. This association with Etsy can be a gamechanger for our artisans and ensure that they are able to explore entrepreneurship on their own terms and reach both domestic and global buyers.”





Ross LaJeunesse, VP, Public Policy & Advocacy, Etsy, said, “Etsy’s vision across the world is to ‘Keep Commerce Human’, and we are committed to using the power of our business and our platform to empower small sellers and entrepreneurs – knowing that by doing so, we in turn empower and improve communities. There is global appreciation for ‘Made in India’ products and we want to enable artisans and craftspeople from the all the states of the North East to be a part of our community of 5.5 million sellers and use our platform to showcase the intricacy, the beauty, and the quality of their art to audiences – and buyers – across the world.”





This partnership will help indigenous products from the area (from categories like textiles, cane and bamboo products, accessories and more) become available online for millions of buyers on the Etsy platform. Artisans from all eight North Eastern states namely Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura will be onboarded onto Etsy. They will receive a fixed amount of free ad credits as a part of this programme.





About Etsy:





Etsy, Inc. founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. These marketplaces share a mission to “Keep Commerce Human,” and are committed to using the power of business and technology to strengthen communities and empower people. The Etsy.com, its primary marketplace, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, Etsy offers a range of tools and services that address key business needs.





Etsy, Inc.’s “House of Brands” portfolio also includes fashion resale marketplace Depop, musical instrument marketplace Reverb, and Brazil-based handmade goods marketplace Elo7. Each Etsy, Inc. marketplace operates independently, while benefiting from shared expertise in product, marketing, technology, and customer support.





About NEHHDC:





Incorporated in 1977, the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC) is an organisation that attempts to develop and promote the indigenous crafts of the North Eastern region by connecting craftsmen to prospective markets and consumers and generating economic, cultural and social opportunities for creators while adding cultural value for consumers. The corporation is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Government of India. It offers a range of products from all the eight North Eastern states namely Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.





The organisation procures handicrafts and handlooms from artisans and weavers across the region and retails the same through its chain of “Purbashree” Emporia located at Shillong, Guwahati, Kolkata, New Delhi, Bangalore and a Sales Promotion Office at Chennai. Moreover it promotes the products at various national and international markets through exhibitions and trade fairs. The Corporation also conducts training programmes and seminars for skill and knowledge upgradation of the artisans and weavers.





