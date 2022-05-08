Sponsorship Announcement: Thank You Justice Guardians

Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) is proud to announce Justice Guardians as one of their main sponsors of this year’s Find Their Footing 5K, which will take place in Philadelphia, PA on May 7th, 2022, at the Schuylkill River Trail (St. Joseph’s Boathouse), from 10 am – 12 pm EST.

Justice guardians is a personal injury law firm, with offices all throughout Pennsylvania, that handles personal injuries, workers’ compensation, car accidents, slips and falls, sexual abuse, and medical malpractices. At Justice Guardians, clients are met with trusted advisors who make it their priority to council and serve each client effectively. For many years, Justice Guardians have assisted injured Americans who have been hurt due to negligence or accidents. The firm offers free consultations, 24 hours a day, seven days a week through their injury hotline.

This year’s Find Their Footing 5K will be our agency’s 10th Annual Fundraising walk/run. This fundraiser has helped AFTH support well over 5000 birthparents, through financial support, workshops, educational scholarships, and more! To register for this years 5K, visit www.afth.org or to donate in honor of supporting our birthparents, you can now text “NOSWEAT” to 44321.

Thank You Justice Guardians

About Adoptions From The Heart

Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY. 30-31 Hampstead Circle, Wynnewood, PA 19096

