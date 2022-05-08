Nancy Matter Introduces Ellison Insulation to Their Newly Acquired NHRA Funny Car as an Associate Sponsor

Nancy Matter Racing would like to extend a very warm welcome to Chris Ellison of Ellison Insulation based in Lexington, Texas to their team.

As one of the leaders and innovators of the spray foam insulation industry, Matter’s Team is elated to have them join their American Valor Foundation – Chris Kyle Represented Nitro Funny Car Team.

“Changing over to the big leagues is not going to be an easy task for any Independent Team, especially a new team,” notes Matter. “We are going to have to have Marketing Partners and solid relationships just to get started in this endeavor. To have Ellison Insulation coming on board with us is the start of a new beginning. We are excited to join our friends back within The NHRA’s Camping World Series, and Chris has committed to helping us cross over my license.

“We have no idea how many passes this will require, but we are taking our time, gathering the essential parts necessary to accomplish this and rolling the dice without sparing expense, especially in Safety. These cars have a mind of their own and run on a fine line of go / no go. For Chris to come on board for this task is huge and we can’t thank him enough for the opportunity.”

“I met Nancy through a friend, Paul Nicholson Jr.,” notes Ellison, “he has been talking about Nancy for months, and at that point it was just talk. The first time I spoke with Nancy, it was small talk and she thanked me for just taking some time to chat. It wasn’t until I read the edited version of her autobiography in D Magazine that I decided to step up and help her team. She is relentless in her pursuit of accomplishing what she sets her mind out to do, especially when someone says she can’t do something. To watch this car transform from what it was, to what it is, it’s amazing and we are honored to help her and help her keep her passion of giving back to veterans through American Valor Foundation – The Chris Kyle Legacy.”

Matter’s Team has a couple more races already booked in for the Heritage Trans Am that will take the team until mid July to fulfill. After that, they look to start her licensing process and will be joining the Camping World Series later in the year.