Matrix New World Engineering Leadership Interviewed On ‘New Jersey Business Podcast’



In a wide-ranging conversation with Host Paul Valverde, they discussed the goals of Matrix as well as the projects the company has implemented across the country.





Petrocelli stated, “We are internally now looking at how we operate as a company in order to minimize our carbon footprint and be a little more resilient in terms of our operations.”





Raichle added, “it’s a really wide mix and what makes it a great business venture is that it spans the entire range of private and public clients that we come into contact with.”





In response to the firms leadership status in disaster response, Petrocelli outlined the company’s extensive involvement in wind projects. Petrocelli further elaborated, We have a varied, rich history of getting involved in the response to a number of natural and manmade disasters, so we are really effective at assembling and deploying rapid numbers of resources to do damage assessments.”





Raichle spoke about current and future projects in both New York and New Jersey. He stated, We are working on a renewable energy plant in New Jersey that is going to take food waste and turn it into green fuel.”





According to Jayne Warne, PE, President, Matrix stands at the forefront of reducing the companys carbon footprint. This is an exciting time for the scientific community as decisions made today will shape both the planet and businesses of tomorrow.





To listen to the interview, please click here.





About Dennis Petrocelli, PG:



Dennis Petrocelli, PG is Co-Founder of Matrix New World Engineering, Inc., a world class engineering firm providing environmental, geotechnical, civil engineering and consulting, and oil spill response services nationwide. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1982 with a double degree in Economics and Geology and co-founded Matrix in 1990 with Jayne Warne, PE.





Mr. Petrocelli has more than 37 years of experience planning, directing and executing numerous geotechnical engineering and geology studies, site feasibility studies, geophysical surveys, preliminary assessments, underground storage tank (UST) investigations, and remedial investigation/feasibility studies for private and public sector clients. Mr. Petrocelli’s experience includes managing and directing multidisciplinary teams in evaluating complex issues associated with site development and site investigations. He has successfully managed large and complex environmental and engineering programs which have required detailed scientific analysis, cost-control programs and multi-disciplinary staffing and crews for on-call and indefinite delivery contracts. As Senior Executive at Matrix, Mr. Petrocelli routinely monitors project technical and administrative controls and has the authority to allocate resources to make certain that client needs and expectations are exceeded on every project.





Under Dennis leadership, the firm has diversified its services from a solely public sector provider to a multi-faceted firm which includes equal amounts of public and private clients. Matrix has participated in major transportation and infrastructure projects including the Hudson Bergen Light Rail, 2nd Avenue Subway Programs, Grand Central Terminal Rehabilitation, East Side Access, Permanent PATH WTC Design and Reconstruction, and Monitoring at Ground Zero and Lower Manhattan after September 11. The firm has also provided expert engineering consulting services to the US Army Corps of Engineers, USEPA National Office of Enforcement, and the US Navy. Matrix has also worked with major corporations such as Exxon, British Petroleum, Amerada Hess, Georgia Pacific, Crane Company, Trammel Crow and Occidental Chemical Corporation.





About Andy Raichle, PE:



Andy Raichle is a civil and marine engineer with nearly 30 years of international experience in delivering waterfront development and maritime projects, including ports, warehousing, parks, resorts, marinas, parks, shore protection, and urban redevelopment projects. Well-versed in the technical, political, and regulatory specialties unique to the process of waterfront development/ redevelopment, he has managed projects throughout the U.S., U.S. territories, and the Caribbean. Mr. Raichles marquee project experience includes Atlantis Paradise Island, Miamis Fisher Island, the Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor, and Lower Manhattans Big U Resiliency Project. For more than two decades, Mr. Raichle has focused on redevelopment and port development in the New York Harbor Complex, serving as the Engineer of Record for hundreds of waterfront projects. Most recently, Mr. Raichle has been leading teams of engineers, environmental specialists, and surveyors responding to Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Maria by implementing recovery and resiliency projects.





About Matrix New World Engineering



Matrix New World Engineering is a company of engineering and science experts who focus on some of the nations most pressing long-term challenges, including climate change, resiliency, ecological restoration, contamination studies, water supply, disaster response, and urban revitalization. Matrix believes solving environmental challenges through careful planning and engineering is an indispensable measure of success.



Matrix is a growing woman-owned business with offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Arizona, and Louisiana coupled with project experience throughout the United States and the Caribbean. For more information on the firm, please contact: Jayne Warne, President 800.747.MATRIX, jwarne ( @ ) mnwe dot com





www.matrixneworld.com



Certified WBE, DBE Business





Media Contact:



Amy Delman



Amy Delman Public Relations, LLC



201.563.4614

###