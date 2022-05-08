Morningbird Media Corporation Awarded a U.S. Patent for New 3D Printer Capable of Printing Electronics

Morningbird Media Corporation, a technology innovation company and leader in additive manufacturing, announced it was granted a new patent that solidly establishes its Electronic Alchemy eForge platform. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) awarded Morningbird Media Corporation the U.S. patent #11,299,642, “Systems and Methods of Additive Printing of Functional Electronic Circuits” on April 12, 2022. Morningbird Media Corporation’s Electronic Alchemy eForge is a multi-material fusion deposition modeling (FDM) 3D printer capable of creating various electronic devices. Morningbird first applied for this patent in 2018.

Their patent describes a system that deposits their proprietary filament mixtures that have either conductive, insulating, resistive, p-type semiconducting, n-type semiconducting, or capacitive properties. This invention was part of a series of research and development funded by Phase I, Phase II, and Phase III SBIRs/STTRs awarded by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Earlier Morningbird was cited for being the first to produce a functional transistor from a FDM 3D printer.

“Without a doubt this is an important step forward in the evolution of additive manufacturing. The ability to produce complex devices with electronic function is groundbreaking,” said President/Chief Executive Officer Dr. Chance M. Glenn, Sr. “Our team has worked tirelessly to bring this technology into reality and we look forward to launching our product to the public very soon.”

Founded in 2012, Morningbird Media Corporation has been a leader in additive manufacturing, especially within the arena of 3D printing of electronics and multi-material 3D printing. With its patented electronic 3D printing technologies, Morningbird will enable households, businesses, government agencies, and the creative at heart, to channel their innovative spirit while achieving cost savings and efficiencies. Morningbird anticipates that its electronic 3D printing solutions will assist schools, telecommunications, manufacturing, maker spaces, defense, financial services, individuals, etc., to create and duplicate the various devices they need. This will impact logistics and the supply chain. Morningbird continues to produce a growing library of electronic devices to be printed on the Electronic Alchemy eForge series 2.1 expected to be available to the public before the end of 2022.

Electronic Alchemy eforge Series 2 Electronic Alchemy eforge Series 2.1

Morningbird Media Corporation is headquartered in Victoria, Texas, and services a national customer base from its offices in the United States. For more information, visit www.morningbirdmedia.com

Media Contact:

Dr. Chance M. Glenn – CEO

1.585.305.4591 chancemglenn@morningbirdmedia.com