2022 John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award Winners Announced

The winners of the 2022 John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award (“Teets Award”) have been announced. The Teets Award is an Arizona State University, W.P. Carey School of Business student-driven award based on student nominations. The student body also oversees the election process. The Teets Award is presented to professors and graduate teaching assistants who inspire academic excellence, stimulate students to become active participants in their own learning, and take pride in motivating students to do their best work. The recipients of this award represent the best of the best faculty members in W. P. Carey School of Business.

Teets Award winners for Outstanding Graduate Teaching and Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching each receive $7,000 stipends and are chosen based on their possession of a contagious love of knowledge and exhibiting creative and innovative teaching strategies in the continuous and sustained pursuit of teaching excellence. Teets Award winners for Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Assistant receive a $3,000 stipend for going above and beyond to provide students with meaningful understanding of the subject matter.

The Outstanding Graduate Teaching Award winner is Reynold Byers, clinical professor, Supply Chain Management. The Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Award winner is Eric Knott, lecturer, Management and Entrepreneurship. The Outstanding Undergraduate Teaching Assistant Award winner is Subham Sharma, MBA candidate and TA, Information Systems.

When given the award, Byers remarked, “It means so much to be honored by students. As an educator, these moments when you know you’ve made a positive impact can really provide energy to continue innovating in the classroom.” Knott said, “The students are why I do what I do. Their recognition means everything.” Sharma commented, “I’ve been inspired by my brilliant colleagues, who brought me up to speed on teaching. It was very exciting to provide students with the support I would want in their shoes.”

The John W. Teets Outstanding Teaching Award was established in 1999 with a donation from John W. Teets to recognize and reward professors for excellence in teaching. Teets was one of Arizona’s and the country’s most influential business and community leaders. His legacy is of entrepreneurship and leadership to the state of Arizona, the country, and internationally. His impact on and deep commitment to Phoenix and greater Arizona spans four decades filled with business and philanthropic success. Teets was a self-made businessman who rose to be the CEO of one of the nation’s most successful Fortune 500 corporations. He led a multibillion-dollar conglomerate with 48,000 employees and reshaped it into one of the world’s leading consumer goods and services companies.

Learn more about the award and the legacy and impact of John W. Teets at https://johnwteets.com.