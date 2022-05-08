Hong Kong – CE’s statement on sixth-term CE Election result

CE’s statement on sixth-term CE Election result ***********************************************



Following is a statement by the Chief Executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, today (May 8) on the result of the sixth-term Chief Executive Election:





The sixth-term Chief Executive Election has just been concluded smoothly. I extend my sincere congratulations to Mr John Lee on his successful election and later today, I will submit a report of the election result to the Central People’s Government.





The present-term government and I will ensure a seamless transition with the Chief Executive-elect. We will render all the support needed for the assumption of office by the new term of government.