Hong Kong – Sick person in custody dies in public hospital

Sick person in custody dies in public hospital **********************************************



​A 83-year-old male remand person in custody of Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre died in a public hospital today (May 8) morning.





On May 3, the person in custody was sent to a public hospital due to suspected delirium and physical discomfort. During hospitalisation, his condition deteriorated and he was certified dead at 5.24am today.





The case has been reported to the Police. A death inquest will be held by the Coroner’s Court.





The person in custody was remanded at Siu Lam Psychiatric Centre for the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in April 2022.