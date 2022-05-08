Hong Kong – Chief Executive Election result

May 8, 2022 | International

Chief Executive Election result (with video)

********************************************


     The result of the voting for the 2022 Chief Executive Election today (May 8) is as follows:



     Candidate                              Number of valid “support” votes obtained

     ———                                 ———————————————-

     John Lee Ka-chiu                                    1 416



     The Returning Officer for the election, Mr Justice Keith Yeung Kar-hung, declared under Section 28 of the Chief Executive Election Ordinance (Cap 569) that John Lee Ka-chiu was elected as he obtained more than 750 valid “support” votes cast.



     The notice of the election result will be published in the Gazette as soon as possible.