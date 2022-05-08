Hong Kong – Chief Executive Election result

Chief Executive Election result (with video) ********************************************



The result of the voting for the 2022 Chief Executive Election today (May 8) is as follows:





Candidate Number of valid “support” votes obtained



——— ———————————————-



John Lee Ka-chiu 1 416





The Returning Officer for the election, Mr Justice Keith Yeung Kar-hung, declared under Section 28 of the Chief Executive Election Ordinance (Cap 569) that John Lee Ka-chiu was elected as he obtained more than 750 valid “support” votes cast.





The notice of the election result will be published in the Gazette as soon as possible.