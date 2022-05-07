Craftsmen Industries, Inc. Delivers Custom Two-Story Performance Trailer to Callaway Golf

Since 1982, Craftsmen Industries, Inc. has specialized in trailer sales and has become an industry leader in the design and manufacture of custom trailers. Their skilled tradespeople transform ideas into realities for their clients. Callaway Golf’s new trailer showcases Craftsmen’s dedication to expert design, precision craftsmanship, and superior customer experience.

The wide range of specialty services Craftsmen Industries, Inc. offers their clients comes from their drive to meet the needs of their customers. Their unique ability to design and engineer custom trailers in the same facility where they are fabricated and wrapped allows skilled designers, engineers, fabricators, printers, and installers to collaborate closely to accommodate requests and complete projects on a shorter timeline while remaining within the client’s budget. Past custom trailer builds have included mobile medical units, mobile marketing vehicles, and food trailers.

Only the second multi-story trailer built by Craftsmen, the Callaway trailer presented some challenges for their team. Mark Steele, CEO and Co-Owner of Craftsmen, said of the project, “Building the Callaway Golf trailer to the high bar and with the required specs pushed our teams to innovate and deliver an exceptional product experience. The result exceeded expectations. The trailer provides a mobile space where Callaway can host world-class golfers, build custom clubs, and serve as PGA headquarters.”

The 42-foot trailer features a slide-out on each side and a hydraulically-lifted rooftop, creating the second level and opening up spectacular views. The interior provides every comfort and accommodates every need these pro golfers expect while on tour, including:

A custom putting lab

Four flat-screen televisions with Apple TVs and iPads

Four air conditioners and an advanced ventilation system

Two refrigerators, a coffee and snack bar

A lounge

A secure wireless network

Bluetooth sound system

Solar Panels

Private upstairs conference area

Proprietary equipment for working on golf clubs

“Golfing is a sport where every detail matters,” remarked Steele. “At Craftsmen, we feel the same way about every project we undertake. What makes our trailers stand out isn’t the mobility or even the materials. Our trailers wow people because we find a way to include features that our clients only dreamed they could have and then ensure we get it all just right, from the functional slides and lifts to the trailers graphics and creature comforts.”

Craftsmen Industries, Inc. employs over 170 people skilled in large format printing, graphic design, engineering, fabrication, and painting at their facility in St. Charles, MO. To learn more about Craftsmen Industries, Inc. and the custom trailers they build for companies like Callaway Golf, visit CraftsmenInd.com or call (800) 373-3575.

About Craftsmen Industries

Introducing a full product line of trade show exhibits and event service solutions from ISO 9001:2015 certified experiential marketers dedicated to the highest quality large format printing and mobile marketing vehicles.