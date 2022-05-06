Versatile and Durable Tradie Storage Solutions Available At Best Off Road



The manufacturing team at Best Off Road can design and build custom storage solutions for any type of vehicle, including utes, trailers, 4x4s, and vans. The professionals there can work with Australians nationwide to understand specific needs and create a solution that fits any budget and vehicle. Whether it’s a drawer in the back to store equipment or a full-fledged storage system in the ute tub, this vehicle storage manufacturer is committed to creating a high-quality solution for every customer.





Best Off Road uses high-quality, lightweight, and durable materials to design a range of tradie storage solutions as rear and side drawers in single, double, and triple configurations. Each storage solution is CNC cut to fit the precise measurements of any tradie vehicle and offers dividers in each drawer to make organisation easy. The total load capacity of each storage drawer is 150 kilos.





With a lifetime warranty on parts and a 100% satisfaction guarantee on every installation, this Australian owned family run business is committed to providing the highest quality tradie storage solutions available on the market today.





For over 15 years, Best Off Road has been meeting the storage needs of Australian heavy-duty and commercial vehicle owners when it comes to work and outdoor adventures. With a wide range of products available and the ability to create custom solutions, this company is a one-stop shop for all tradie storage needs.





Custom tradie storage solutions are made at the company’s flagship Melbourne manufacturing facility. Orders can be installed onsite, requiring no drilling to the vehicle’s body for installation. Tradie storage boxes can also be manufactured and shipped anywhere in Australia with fast delivery options and a full set of instructions for easy installation by the vehicle owner or nearby auto specialist.





Visit BestOffRoad.net.au to learn more about the company’s manufacturing process, materials used, and numerous storage solutions for tradies needing better vehicle storage optimisation. Free quotes can be requested by clicking the link in the upper right corner of the site. The sales team can also be contacted directly at 03 9769 2418 Monday through Friday from 9am-5pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 pm.

###