Alison J. Baldwin, Partner, Faegre Drinker Biddle and Reath LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Event

With 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical and agricultural matters, Alison Baldwin is uniquely equipped to advance your most complex intellectual property goals.



An experienced litigator with dozens of pharmaceutical and biotechnology cases under her belt, Alison advocates for clients in all stages of trial across a range of venues. Her experience in federal district court, the International Trade Commission, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board  along with private arbitration proceedings  informs her strategic guidance for clients in every phase of their case.





Faegre Drinker is a firm designed for clients. We opened our doors on February 1, 2020, uniting Faegre Baker Daniels and Drinker Biddle & Reath, two firms known for exceptional legal and consulting capabilities and a commitment to service excellence.





With more than 1,300 experienced attorneys, consultants and professionals in 21 locations in the United States, London and Shanghai, we have the strength to solve your most complex transactional, litigation and regulatory challenges wherever you need us. We partner with clients ranging from emerging startups to multinational corporations, delivering comprehensive and customized advice that advances your most ambitious business objectives.





As the COVID-19 crisis stretches into its third year, brands and generic drug companies will likely see the impact of continued regulatory developments in the Hatch-Waxman space.





Moreover, recent notable cases further reveal key takeaways and unresolved issues which drug companies should be wary of. Among the salient developments involve changes in venue for a Hatch-Waxman Act case  highlighting the need for concerned practitioners to stay close to the venue issue as it remains to be a focus of the Federal courts.





In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners will offer an in-depth look at the critical developments and issues surrounding Hatch-Waxman litigation. This interactive course will provide helpful insights to help your company deal with patent challenges.





 Hatch-Waxman Litigation Post-COVID



 Impact of Changes in Venue for Hatch-Waxman Litigation



 Regulatory and Litigation Impact of Carve-Outs



 Economic Issues Associated With an at-risk Launch



 Factors to Consider When Analyzing Commercial Success



 Recent Notable Cases





Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

