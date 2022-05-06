‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for Divyangjan and Senior Citizens in Barpeta, Assam.





A ‘Samajik Adhikarita Shivir’ for distribution of aids and assistive devices to ‘Divyangjan’ under the ADIP Scheme and to Senior citizens under ‘Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana’ (RVY Scheme) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India will be organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO and District Administration Barpeta on 8.05.2022 at 12:00 Noon at M.C College Playground in Barpeta, Assam.





A total of 14507 aids and assistive devices of different categories with value of worth Rs. 553.82 Lakhs will be distributed free of cost among pre identified 2194 Divyangjan and 1880 Senior Citizens who were assessed during assessment camps organized by ALIMCO in the various location of Barpeta, District.





Ku. Pratima Bhoumik, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment will be the chief guest of the function. Shri Abdul Khaleque, Member of Parliament (Loksabha), Barpeta (Assam) and Shri Naba (Hira) Kumar Sarania, Member of Parliament (Loksabha), Kokrajhar (Assam) will also be present as Guests of Honour in the function.









