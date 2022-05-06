Canada – Media Advisory – Magog, Quebec

Magog, Quebec, May 5, 2022—Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement in the presence of:

Mr. François Legault, Premier of Quebec

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Ms. Isabelle Charest, Quebec Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

Mr. Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford

Jean Guy Gingras, President of the non-profit organization Aréna Memphrémagog

Date:

Friday, May 6, 2022

Time:

10:45 a.m. EDT

Place:

Magog, Quebec

Journalists wishing to participate in the announcement must register in advance by email to Ewan Sauves at ewan.sauves@mce.gouv.qc.ca before 7 a.m. on May 6. The exact address of the event will be sent once their accreditation is confirmed. Only those who have received confirmation of their registration will be able to take part in the announcement.

COVID-19 Notice: People who wish to participate in this event must make sure that they follow all health instructions that apply. Please note that wearing a medical mask is mandatory during government media events in Quebec.

Jean-Sébastien Comeau

Press Secretary and Communications Advisor

Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

343-574-8116

Jean-Sebastien.Comeau@iga-aig.gc.ca

Alice Bergeron

Press Secretary

For the Minister for Education and

Minister responsible for the Status of Women

418-997-4093