Magog, Quebec, May 5, 2022—Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement in the presence of:
Mr. François Legault, Premier of Quebec
The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities
Ms. Isabelle Charest, Quebec Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women
Mr. Gilles Bélanger, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier (high-speed Internet) and Member of the National Assembly for Orford
Jean Guy Gingras, President of the non-profit organization Aréna Memphrémagog
Date:
Friday, May 6, 2022
Time:
10:45 a.m. EDT
Place:
Magog, Quebec
Journalists wishing to participate in the announcement must register in advance by email to Ewan Sauves at ewan.sauves@mce.gouv.qc.ca before 7 a.m. on May 6. The exact address of the event will be sent once their accreditation is confirmed. Only those who have received confirmation of their registration will be able to take part in the announcement.
COVID-19 Notice: People who wish to participate in this event must make sure that they follow all health instructions that apply. Please note that wearing a medical mask is mandatory during government media events in Quebec.
Jean-Sébastien Comeau
Press Secretary and Communications Advisor
Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc
Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities
343-574-8116
Jean-Sebastien.Comeau@iga-aig.gc.ca
Alice Bergeron
Press Secretary
For the Minister for Education and
Minister responsible for the Status of Women
418-997-4093