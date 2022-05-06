Canada – Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (May 6, 2022)

Media advisory

Government of Canada officials to hold a news conference on coronavirus disease (Friday, May 6, 2022)

May 5, 2022, OTTAWA, ON – Government of Canada officials will provide an update on coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Participants will be available to answer questions from the media following their remarks.

Date

May 6, 2022

Time

11:00 AM (EDT)

Location

The news conference will be virtual only.

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

A teleconference line is also available for listening to the event:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US):



1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number:



613-954-9003

Participant passcode: 1536022#

NOTE: To help ensure optimal simultaneous interpretation sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode if queuing up for questions.

Twitter: @GovCanHealth

Facebook: Healthy Canadians

Media Inquiries:

Media Relations



Public Health Agency of Canada



613-957-2983

media@hc-sc.gc.ca