Radian Solutions Wins a Spot on FAA’s eFAST MOA

Radian Solutions (“RADIAN”), today, announced that it was awarded FAA’s Electronic Federal Aviation Administration Accelerated and Simplified Tasks Master Ordering Agreement (FAA eFAST MOA).

This contract has a $7.4B ceiling across 8 Functional Areas that provide a full spectrum of technical, engineering, scientific, administrative, and other professional services in support of the FAA and other departments under the Department of Transportation.

The FAA eFAST Contract is the FAA’s preferred small business contracting vehicle for services. This vehicle allows long-term procurements for a broad array of professional and support services in an expedited, efficient, and effective manner to better serve the requirements of the FAA and, on a limited basis and when in the best interest of the Government, all other federal government agencies. Since Fiscal Year 2010, the eFAST program has awarded over $5.5 billion in contracts to small businesses.

Radian Solutions is offered the following four (4) FAA eFAST Functional Areas:

– Business Administration & Management (BAM)

– Computer/Information Systems Development (CSD)

– Computer Systems Support (CSS)

– Documentation & Training (D&T)

Radian’s President, Mr. Niranjan Hiras says, “We are thrilled to receive the FAA eFAST MOA award as it solidifies our position in the federal marketplace. FAA eFAST MOA is Radian’s third federal contract vehicle in the past 18-months.” Radian holds two additional federal contract vehicles which are both Best-In-Class: Human Capital and Training Solutions (HCATS 8(a)) – Pool 1 & Pool 2 and 8(a) STARS III. Furthermore, Radian holds State of California’s Technology, Digital and Data Consulting Master Services Agreement (TDDC-MSA) and the California Multiple Awards Schedule (CMAS).

Radian Solutions is an SBA certified 8(a) and HUBZone consulting company with a successful track record of delivering innovative solutions across the spectrum of State & Local and Federal agencies. Radian Solutions has received multiple commendations for the collaborative and constructive approaches in support of providing IT and training solutions to our customers solving their most difficult challenges.

For additional details regarding FAA eFAST MOA, please click here.

Phone: (866) 9-RADIAN (866-972-3426)

Email us: Info@RadianSolutions.com

Web: www.RadianSolutions.com