Rhode Island Woman Honored with Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence

Katrinkles founder and owner Katherine Westcott has been awarded the 2022 Joseph G.E. Knight Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence. Katherine is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design and her business is located in Providence, RI.

Katherine was presented the award today at the 2022 Rhode Island Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Knight Award is a recognition of a successful small business owner that SCORE Rhode Island (ri.score.org) has worked with for many years. The award was presented by SCORE chapter co-chair James Mutschler.

Katherine launched Katrinkles (www.katrinkles.com) in the corner of a loft apartment in Pawtucket in 2014. She says, “Katrinkles grew out of my passion for fiber arts and my recognition that there was a market that was not being served. In creating Katrinkles, I established a niche business that to this day remains unique in the knitting and fiber arts industries.”

Mutschler commented on Katherine’s success, “Katrinkles built a viable business around a niche of providing crafters with high quality tools. They have more than doubled sales each year since 2014, allowing her to proudly increase staffing to six employees and offer employee health insurance benefits similar to much larger companies.”

Katherine and her business both have deep roots in Rhode Island. She graduated from RISD’s Jewelry and Metalsmithing department in 2002 and she adds, “My two industries, jewelry and textiles, have a long manufacturing history here in Rhode Island. My family also has a history in those industries, and I am proud to continue this legacy with my own small business.”

About SCORE: Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs start or grow a business. SCORE’s 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating more than 25,000 new businesses and 71,000 non-owner jobs in 2021 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org.