Canada – Media advisory – Calgary, Alberta

Members of the media are invited to an announcement regarding cultural infrastructure

Calgary, Alberta, May 4, 2022—Members of the media are invited to an announcement regarding cultural infrastructure with the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Prasad Panda, Alberta’s Minister of Infrastructure, Her Worship Jyoti Gondek, Mayor of Calgary, and Nicholas Bell, President & CEO of the Glenbow Museum.

Following the announcement, a media availability will be held.

Date:

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Time:

11:00 a.m. MDT

Location:

2nd floor, Glenbow Museum

130 9 Ave SE

Calgary, Alberta

Jean-Sébastien Comeau

Press Secretary and Communications Advisor

Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

343-574-8116

Jean-Sebastien.Comeau@iga-aig.gc.ca