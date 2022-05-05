Canada – Government of Canada provides an update on the operationalization of the CC-295 Kingfisher

May 4, 2022 – Ottawa, Ontario – Department of National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

A modern and capable military is critical to Canada’s domestic security and our contribution on the world stage. This includes our role in domestic maritime search and rescue. That’s why the Government of Canada is acquiring a fleet of 16 new fixed-wing search and rescue sensor-equipped aircraft – the CC-295 Kingfisher – to replace existing fixed-wing search and rescue (SAR) aircraft.

The initial operational capability of the CC-295 has recently been delayed from the summer of 2022 to the 2025-2026 timeframe. This is due to the extended timelines associated with the design and development of the capability, along with other factors such as unforeseen technical issues, as well as the impacts of COVID-19, that have compounded the complexity of the project and the volume of remaining work. While the delay is unfortunate, these types of issues are not unusual given the complexity of the capability being developed.

It is crucial the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) maintain a SAR capability across Canada, which is why an approach has been implemented to maintain SAR coverage using existing fleets until the new CC-295 capability is operational.

The provision of search and rescue services is a critical mission for the CAF. We are taking appropriate action to ensure this vital service will continue to be available for those in need, while also taking the time necessary to procure the right aircraft for Canada – not only to deliver the required platforms and capacity to our CAF members, but also to ensure that those capabilities satisfy our operational requirements.

Canada’s new and modern search and rescue CC-295 fleet will allow the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) to conduct more effective search and rescue missions in all weather conditions, including in reduced visibility, and at long range.

We continue to work, in close cooperation with Airbus, to ensure that the challenges are addressed in a timely manner so that the CC-295 can take its role as Canada’s fixed-wing SAR aircraft.

Quick facts

The retirement of the CC-115 Buffalo and extended timeline to achieve an initial operating capability (IOC) for the CC-295 Kingfisher means an interim solution to fixed-wing SAR coverage is required. To ensure ongoing coverage, the Canadian Armed Forces will continue to rely on the existing CC-130 Hercules aircraft until the CC-295 is able to assume SAR operations.

Fixed-wing search and rescue coverage in Search and Rescue Region Victoria is being provided by the CC-130H Hercules from 435 Squadron in Winnipeg. Interim SAR coverage in Search and Rescue Region Victoria is currently being provided by 435 Squadron operating CC-130H Hercules aircraft out of Winnipeg. Beginning at the end of May 2022, two CC-130H Hercules will deploy to Comox, B.C., to be operated directly from there. The interim coverage plan will remain flexible and can be adjusted as required.

Search and Rescue Region Victoria will have ongoing support from the CH-149 Cormorant helicopter – a highly-capable SAR aircraft based at 442 Squadron in Comox, B.C. For fixed-wing support for missions at sea, in addition to the CC-130, Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria may also call upon the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 407 Squadron CP-140 Auroras and U.S. Coast Guard fixed-wing aircraft to support a Cormorant if needed.

The CC-295 Kingfisher will operate from 19 Wing Comox, 8 Wing Trenton, Ont., 14 Wing Greenwood, N.S., and 17 Wing Winnipeg, Man.; the same locations currently providing search and rescue services across the country.

Through the contract, currently valued at $2.9B (including taxes), Canada is acquiring a fleet of 16 new fixed-wing search and rescue sensor-equipped aircraft – the CC-295 Kingfisher.

In addition to providing 16 new aircraft, as part of the contract, Airbus has constructed a new simulator-equipped training centre in Comox, B.C., and will provide training, maintenance and support services for the delivered aircraft.

